Canonical Responds to Sex Offender Employee Defacing GitHub Wiki
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 10, 2025
Transcript

"We regret the remarks made by [our employee]", says Canonical (parent company of Ubuntu Linux). Regarding his assaults of children: "At the time of hire, [he] had served his sentence."

Discussion about this episode

