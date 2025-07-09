The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Is Linux a "Pedo Bar"?
0:00
-20:56

Is Linux a "Pedo Bar"?

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 09, 2025
Share
Transcript

Does the world of Linux and Open Source welcome and protect rapists, pedophiles, and general degenerates?

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture