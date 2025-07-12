The Lunduke Journal of Technology

FreeBSD Dealing With Profane Anti-Jewish Contributor
FreeBSD Dealing With Profane Anti-Jewish Contributor

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 12, 2025
Edward Tomasz, a FreeBSD contributor for over 18 years, advocates for the "hunting" of Jews and used the FreeBSD Wiki to spread hate. The FreeBSD Core Team has responded.

