Registered Sex Offender Speaking at Debian Conference This Week
Registered Sex Offender Speaking at Debian Conference This Week

Bryan Lunduke
Jul 14, 2025
DebConf 25, the annual Debian Linux conference, includes a presentation by Jeremy Bicha, a Debian, GNOME, & Ubuntu developer convicted of "thousands" of acts of abuse of children.

