The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
How is Mozilla Spending that $1 Million from US Taxpayers?
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -16:33
-16:33

How is Mozilla Spending that $1 Million from US Taxpayers?

Bryan Lunduke
Feb 26, 2025
Share
Transcript

That's right, the Firefox maker (turned activist organization) received a $1,051,622 grant from US Federal Government. How, exactly, are they spending that money?

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
Framework Unveils $2,000 Non-Upgradable "AI" PC
  Bryan Lunduke
Windows Notepad and Paint Now Have Paid Subscription Only AI Features
  Bryan Lunduke
12% of Tech Workers Believe macOS is Based on Linux
  Bryan Lunduke
Mozilla Chaos: Layoffs, Founder Out, New Democrat Operative Leadership
  Bryan Lunduke
Devuan: The Non-Woke Debian Linux Fork (Without Systemd)
  Bryan Lunduke
Leaked Recording Confirms Apple's Discriminatory DEI Hiring Policies
  Bryan Lunduke
Microsoft Creates New Form of Quantum Matter to Avoid Fixing Windows
  Bryan Lunduke