Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyGNOME: "Wayland is Gay"3Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -8:56-8:56Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.GNOME: "Wayland is Gay"Bryan LundukeJun 24, 20253Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareTranscriptGNOME publishes an official FAQ which states visually impaired users are "concern trolls", "Xorg development has halted", "Happy Pride Month", and "Free Palestine". More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesGNOME Attacks Lunduke & XLibre Dev, in Anti-Jewish, Libelous, Defamatory Way14 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeDead Internet Theory is Here: "Woke Right" Bot Farms & AI ContentJun 23 • Bryan LundukeThe First Release of XLibre (The Xorg Fork) is AvailableJun 22 • Bryan LundukePhoronix Suggests Open Source Projects Should be Controlled by Big TechJun 19 • Bryan LundukeFedora Silences Support for Xorg Fork, But Other Distros Voice SupportJun 18 • Bryan LundukeIs Older Software... Better Software?Jun 17 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft is the Queen of Big Tech Pride MonthJun 16 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post