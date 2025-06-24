The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
GNOME: "Wayland is Gay"
1
0:00
-8:56

GNOME: "Wayland is Gay"

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 24, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

GNOME publishes an official FAQ which states visually impaired users are "concern trolls", "Xorg development has halted", "Happy Pride Month", and "Free Palestine".

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture