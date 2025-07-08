The Lunduke Journal of Technology

XLibre GitHub Wiki Page Defaced by Convicted Rapist & Anti-Semite
Jul 08, 2025
Transcript

Representatives of Ubuntu & GNOME recently defaced a wiki page for the XLibre fork of Xorg. One of them was convicted of "thousands of [sexual] assaults" of little kids.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
