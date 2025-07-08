XLibre GitHub Wiki Page Defaced by Convicted Rapist & Anti-Semite

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyXLibre GitHub Wiki Page Defaced by Convicted Rapist & Anti-Semite4Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -26:24-26:24Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.XLibre GitHub Wiki Page Defaced by Convicted Rapist & Anti-SemiteBryan LundukeJul 08, 20254Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptRepresentatives of Ubuntu & GNOME recently defaced a wiki page for the XLibre fork of Xorg. One of them was convicted of "thousands of [sexual] assaults" of little kids. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesOpenAI Hires Psychiatrist to Diagnose ChatGPT21 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeNPCs: "Lunduke is actually sending his audience to attack people"Jul 7 • Bryan LundukeBrave Tops 90 Million Active UsersJul 6 • Bryan LundukeOpen Source Leftists say "America is Over"Jul 4 • Bryan LundukeArch & Hyprland - The Future of Linux?Jul 4 • Bryan LundukeOutreachy Gives DEI Presentation, Nobody Shows UpJul 2 • Bryan LundukeChimera Linux is "Here to Further Woke Agenda by Turning Free Software Gay"Jul 1 • Bryan Lunduke
