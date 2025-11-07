GNOME OS Team says Framework “supports Fascist and Racist s***heads”, “does not feel comfortable in further collaboration”. GNOME Board wants to talk to groups “reconsidering working with Framework”.
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
GNOME Declares War on Framework Computer
Nov 07, 2025
GNOME OS Team says Framework “supports Fascist and Racist s***heads”, “does not feel comfortable in further collaboration”. GNOME Board wants to talk to groups “reconsidering working with Framework”.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes