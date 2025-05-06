The Lunduke Journal of Technology

FTC v. Meta (The Case That Could Break Up Facebook)
FTC v. Meta (The Case That Could Break Up Facebook)

Bryan Lunduke
May 06, 2025
How likely is it that Meta is found to be a Monopoly and gets broken up? Let's go through the FTC's opening argument slides.

