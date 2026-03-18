The only candidate to lead Debian Linux says her primary goal is to have "more women (both cis and trans), trans men, and genderqueer people."
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Debian Project Leader Election Underway: Only 1 Candidate, & She's Anti "(Cis)Male"
Mar 18, 2026
The only candidate to lead Debian Linux says her primary goal is to have "more women (both cis and trans), trans men, and genderqueer people."
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