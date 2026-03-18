The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Debian Project Leader Election Underway: Only 1 Candidate, & She's Anti "(Cis)Male"

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Mar 18, 2026

The only candidate to lead Debian Linux says her primary goal is to have "more women (both cis and trans), trans men, and genderqueer people."

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