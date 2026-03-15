The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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System76 Meets with Colorado Lawmakers on Age Verification

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Mar 15, 2026

The Linux PC maker's CEO pushes Senators to add "an exemption for open source software" to new age verification laws. 4Chan's lawyer says this would "make the law even more unconstitutional".

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