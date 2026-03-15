The Linux PC maker's CEO pushes Senators to add "an exemption for open source software" to new age verification laws. 4Chan's lawyer says this would "make the law even more unconstitutional".
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System76 Meets with Colorado Lawmakers on Age Verification
Mar 15, 2026
The Linux PC maker's CEO pushes Senators to add "an exemption for open source software" to new age verification laws. 4Chan's lawyer says this would "make the law even more unconstitutional".
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