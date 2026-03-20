The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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United Kingdom Fines 4chan £520,000, 4chan Responds with Godzilla Sized Hamster

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Mar 20, 2026

4chan's Lawyer: "The United Kingdom lost the American Revolutionary War ... stop sending Americans stupid letters and acknowledge the sovereignty of the United States."

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