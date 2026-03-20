"Yet another high severity systemd bug in Ubuntu. Let us wish all Devuan users a wonderful day out with their family, instead of shoveling unicorn sh*t."
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SystemD Root Access Exploit Found, Devuan Team Calls SystemD "Unicorn Sh*t"
Mar 20, 2026
"Yet another high severity systemd bug in Ubuntu. Let us wish all Devuan users a wonderful day out with their family, instead of shoveling unicorn sh*t."
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