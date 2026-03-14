It's true, Meta lobbied for specific age verification laws. But that is only a small part of the story, which involves Google, Apple, OpenAl... and even Roblox.
The Meta Lobbying document:
https://github.com/upper-up/meta-lobbying-and-other-findings
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
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Is Meta Behind the Age Verification Laws?
Mar 14, 2026
It's true, Meta lobbied for specific age verification laws. But that is only a small part of the story, which involves Google, Apple, OpenAl... and even Roblox.
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