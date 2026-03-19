Plus: Which Open Source Operating Systems plan to include Age Verification? The Lunduke Journal compiles a list.
Does It Age Verify?:
https://github.com/BryanLunduke/DoesItAgeVerify
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
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Transcript
Systemd Adds Age Verification & r/Linux Censors Age Verification Posts
Mar 19, 2026
Plus: Which Open Source Operating Systems plan to include Age Verification? The Lunduke Journal compiles a list.
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