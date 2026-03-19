The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Systemd Adds Age Verification & r/Linux Censors Age Verification Posts

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Mar 19, 2026

Plus: Which Open Source Operating Systems plan to include Age Verification? The Lunduke Journal compiles a list.

Does It Age Verify?:
https://github.com/BryanLunduke/DoesItAgeVerify

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

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