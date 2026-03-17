Brazil monitoring 37 companies, including Canonical, Valve, & more. System76 bans users for asking about age verification. Rockstar Games &
Arch Linux 32 restrict access in Brazil.
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Brazil's Age Verification Law is in Effect, Ubuntu Being Monitored for Compliance
Mar 17, 2026
Brazil monitoring 37 companies, including Canonical, Valve, & more. System76 bans users for asking about age verification. Rockstar Games &
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