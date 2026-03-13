Plus: In response to California Age Verification law, SUSE VP of Engineering says, "SUSE will not be adopting a policy stating that our products can't be sold or used in California."
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World's Oldest Linux Company, SUSE, is For Sale... Again.
Mar 13, 2026
Plus: In response to California Age Verification law, SUSE VP of Engineering says, "SUSE will not be adopting a policy stating that our products can't be sold or used in California."
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