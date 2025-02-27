The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Apple Shareholders Vote to Continue Illegal DEI Practices
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:54
-10:54

Apple Shareholders Vote to Continue Illegal DEI Practices

Bryan Lunduke
Feb 27, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

"Apple may need to make DEl changes in the future as the legal landscape evolves," says Apple CEO Tim Cook.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
Use Firefox? Mozilla Says it Can Use Your Data However it Wants.
  Bryan Lunduke
How is Mozilla Spending that $1 Million from US Taxpayers?
  Bryan Lunduke
Framework Unveils $2,000 Non-Upgradable "AI" PC
  Bryan Lunduke
Windows Notepad and Paint Now Have Paid Subscription Only AI Features
  Bryan Lunduke
12% of Tech Workers Believe macOS is Based on Linux
  Bryan Lunduke
Mozilla Chaos: Layoffs, Founder Out, New Democrat Operative Leadership
  Bryan Lunduke
Devuan: The Non-Woke Debian Linux Fork (Without Systemd)
  Bryan Lunduke