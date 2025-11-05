The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Devuan 6.0 Released: No Systemd & Non-Woke Debian

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Nov 05, 2025

Devuan’s Code of Conduct: “We accept everyone’s contributions, we don’t care if you’re liberal or conservative, black or white, straight or gay, or anything in between!”

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture