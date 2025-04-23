The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Anti-Piracy Video Used Pirated Music & Font
Anti-Piracy Video Used Pirated Music & Font

Bryan Lunduke
Apr 23, 2025
Remember that "You Wouldn't Steal a Car" ad campaign from back in the early 2000s? The one that told you pirating DVDs was a crime? It used unlicensed music and a pirated font. Seriously.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

