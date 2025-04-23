Anti-Piracy Video Used Pirated Music & Font

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyAnti-Piracy Video Used Pirated Music & Font1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:50-5:50Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Anti-Piracy Video Used Pirated Music & FontBryan LundukeApr 23, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptRemember that "You Wouldn't Steal a Car" ad campaign from back in the early 2000s? The one that told you pirating DVDs was a crime? It used unlicensed music and a pirated font. Seriously. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesFigma Trademarks "Dev Mode", Demands Nobody Use Phrase9 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeOpen Source Dev & CEO Calls for "Sabotage" in "Resistance" of US GovernmentApr 22 • Bryan LundukeDead Internet Theory Confirmed: 51% of Traffic Now Non-HumanApr 22 • Bryan LundukeWordpress Adds Watermarks to Internal Webpages in Hunt for WhistleblowersApr 22 • Bryan LundukeOpen Source Initiative Hides Election Details, Others Fear "Political Retribution"Apr 21 • Bryan LundukeLeaked Video: Adobe CEO & CPO Announce Ending DEI PoliciesApr 21 • Bryan LundukeArs Technica Goes Hard Anti-TrumpApr 20 • Bryan Lunduke
