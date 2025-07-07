OpenAI Hires Psychiatrist to Diagnose ChatGPT

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyOpenAI Hires Psychiatrist to Diagnose ChatGPTShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -11:32-11:32Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.OpenAI Hires Psychiatrist to Diagnose ChatGPTBryan LundukeJul 07, 2025Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptAs Al systems, like ChatGPT, are linked to suicides, OpenAl hires a psychiatrist to figure out why... and Microsoft recommends laid off employees use Chatbots. Seriously. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesNPCs: "Lunduke is actually sending his audience to attack people"11 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeBrave Tops 90 Million Active UsersJul 6 • Bryan LundukeOpen Source Leftists say "America is Over"Jul 4 • Bryan LundukeArch & Hyprland - The Future of Linux?Jul 4 • Bryan LundukeOutreachy Gives DEI Presentation, Nobody Shows UpJul 2 • Bryan LundukeChimera Linux is "Here to Further Woke Agenda by Turning Free Software Gay"Jul 1 • Bryan LundukeRed Hat Says: Wayland is Perfect, It's Your Software That's BrokenJul 1 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post