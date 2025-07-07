The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
OpenAI Hires Psychiatrist to Diagnose ChatGPT
0:00
-11:32

OpenAI Hires Psychiatrist to Diagnose ChatGPT

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 07, 2025
Share
Transcript

As Al systems, like ChatGPT, are linked to suicides, OpenAl hires a psychiatrist to figure out why... and Microsoft recommends laid off employees use Chatbots. Seriously.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture