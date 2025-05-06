The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
AI Powered Tabs in Firefox? But... Why?!
0:00
-15:32

AI Powered Tabs in Firefox? But... Why?!

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 06, 2025
Share
Transcript

Plus: Firefox maker Mozilla finally admits they "May Be Forced to Scale Back Operations".

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture