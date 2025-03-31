Zorin OS (Linux) Ditches Firefox for Brave

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyZorin OS (Linux) Ditches Firefox for Brave1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -13:13-13:13Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Zorin OS (Linux) Ditches Firefox for BraveBryan LundukeMar 31, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptThe fallout from Mozilla's Terms of Use change continues, as a prominent Linux distribution switches web browsers. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesTor, F-Droid, & Let's Encrypt Lose Tax Payer Funding, Go To CourtMar 27 • Bryan LundukeHelp The Lunduke Journal Fight Against The Tech GoliathsMar 26 • Bryan LundukeMozilla Launches Hypocritical, Political War Against Online Data GatheringMar 24 • Bryan LundukeLunduke talks w/ Bradley Kuhn: Open Source Initiative Election ShenanigansMar 23 • Bryan LundukeOpen Source Initiative Rigs Board Election to Keep Out Open Source AdvocatesMar 22 • Bryan LundukeTech Journalist Encourages Fire Bombing Teslas, EFF Shares Lessons on How to Not Get CaughtMar 22 • Bryan LundukeUnited Nations and Open Source Initiative Announce "Principles", Nobody CaresMar 20 • Bryan Lunduke
