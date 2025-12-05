The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Wikipedia Made $184 Million in 2025, Spent $3.4 Million on Hosting

Bryan Lunduke
Dec 05, 2025

The cost of actually running wikipedia remains under 2% of their spending. Remainder of funds spent on “Racial Equity”, “Awards & Grants, “Travel Expenses”.

