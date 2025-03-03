The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Yes, Mozilla Receives USAID Money.
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -18:30
-18:30

Yes, Mozilla Receives USAID Money.

Bryan Lunduke
Mar 03, 2025
Share
Transcript

The Firefox maker spends millions from tax payers on "social and political" training, "centering marginalized groups", and "engaging race, gender, sexuality perspectives".

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
Firefox Fork LlibreWolf Declares Self "Very Woke", Goes on Rant about "Far-Right", Bans "Lunduke"
  Bryan Lunduke
Firefox Maker Gaslights Users: The reason we say we sell your data is because we sell your data.
  Bryan Lunduke
The Firefox "Terms of Use" Backlash Threatens to Destroy What's Left of Mozilla
  Bryan Lunduke
Apple Shareholders Vote to Continue Illegal DEI Practices
  Bryan Lunduke
Use Firefox? Mozilla Says it Can Use Your Data However it Wants.
  Bryan Lunduke
How is Mozilla Spending that $1 Million from US Taxpayers?
  Bryan Lunduke
Framework Unveils $2,000 Non-Upgradable "AI" PC
  Bryan Lunduke