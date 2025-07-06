The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Brave Tops 90 Million Active Users
0:00
-10:29

Brave Tops 90 Million Active Users

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 06, 2025
Share
Transcript

And Brave Search processes 1.4 Million Queries Per Month.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture