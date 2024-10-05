Yes. Mozilla is an Advertising Company Now.

The core Mozilla business has shifted from Firefox and search engines... to AI, user tracking, and advertising. All while pretending to fight against the evils of "cookies" and "paywalls". Mozilla wears the costume of a superhero while, in truth, they are a villain in the struggle for online privacy.

Lunduke Journal readers already knew all that... but it's getting more overt.

