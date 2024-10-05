The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Yes. Mozilla is an Advertising Company Now.
Yes. Mozilla is an Advertising Company Now.

Bryan Lunduke
Oct 05, 2024
The core Mozilla business has shifted from Firefox and search engines... to AI, user tracking, and advertising. All while pretending to fight against the evils of "cookies" and "paywalls". Mozilla wears the costume of a superhero while, in truth, they are a villain in the struggle for online privacy.

Lunduke Journal readers already knew all that... but it's getting more overt.

Mozilla downplaying Firefox, moving into A.I.: https://lunduke.locals.com/post/4671162/mozilla-downplaying-firefox-moving-into-a-i

Mozilla Sued for Discrimination by Former CEO-To-Be: https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5765292/mozilla-sued-for-discrimination-by-former-ceo-to-be

Mozilla Firefox Goes Anti-Privacy, Pro-Advertising: https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5871895/mozilla-firefox-goes-anti-privacy-pro-advertising

Mozilla Faces Financial Uncertainty After Google Loses Lawsuit: https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5985554/mozilla-faces-financial-uncertainty-after-google-loses-lawsuit

