The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Arch & Hyprland - The Future of Linux?
0:00
-14:05

Arch & Hyprland - The Future of Linux?

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 04, 2025
Share
Transcript

PewDiePie, Primeagen, DHH, & Valve (Steam). The momentum behind Arch Linux (and Hyprland) is significant.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture