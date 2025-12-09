A RISC-V programmer, who identifies as “Trans” and appears to be an online prostitute, has turned down financial support from DeepComputing because of ties to “inhumane & radical right wing” Open Source.
Transcript
Trans Prostitute Programmer Turns Down Sponsorship From Framework Affiliated Company
Dec 09, 2025
