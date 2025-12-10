On the flip side, only 10% have less trust in code from Trump voters. Alternate Headlines: “Would You Hire a Trans Squirrel Dev?”, or “Lunduke YouTube Channel Ban Speedrun.”
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
74% Have Less Trust in Software from Leftist Activists
Dec 10, 2025
On the flip side, only 10% have less trust in code from Trump voters. Alternate Headlines: “Would You Hire a Trans Squirrel Dev?”, or “Lunduke YouTube Channel Ban Speedrun.”
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes