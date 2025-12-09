The Lunduke Journal of Technology

New Study Suggests Nick Fuentes's X Account Propped Up by Foreign Bots

Bryan Lunduke
Dec 09, 2025

92% of “repeat early-retweeters” are anonymous accounts, from non-Western nations, which do nothing else. And Fuentes isn’t the only account which seems heavily supported by bots.

