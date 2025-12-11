The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Rust in the Linux Kernel is Here to Stay

Dec 11, 2025

According to a reporter at the Linux Kernel Maintainer Summit, “Rust in the kernel is no longer experimental - it is now a core part of the kernel and is here to stay.”

