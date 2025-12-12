The Lunduke Journal of Technology

LibXML2, Used by Steam, Chromium, Others is Now Abandoned

Dec 12, 2025

An open source library used by many of the most well known applications, including VirtualBox, GNOME, Edge, & VLC, has been officially abandoned and is now marked as “unmaintained”.

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

