An open source library used by many of the most well known applications, including VirtualBox, GNOME, Edge, & VLC, has been officially abandoned and is now marked as “unmaintained”.
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
LibXML2, Used by Steam, Chromium, Others is Now Abandoned
Dec 12, 2025
An open source library used by many of the most well known applications, including VirtualBox, GNOME, Edge, & VLC, has been officially abandoned and is now marked as “unmaintained”.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes