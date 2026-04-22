According to System76's CEO, who has seen the amended Colorado SB26-051, Linux, GitHub, and other Open Source projects and systems would not require Age Verification.
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Open Source Exemption Added to Colorado Age Verification Bill
Apr 22, 2026
According to System76's CEO, who has seen the amended Colorado SB26-051, Linux, GitHub, and other Open Source projects and systems would not require Age Verification.
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