The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Open Source Exemption Added to Colorado Age Verification Bill

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 22, 2026

According to System76's CEO, who has seen the amended Colorado SB26-051, Linux, GitHub, and other Open Source projects and systems would not require Age Verification.

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