Illinois HB 5511, which would require all Operating Systems (Linux, Windows, etc.) to include Age Verification, is moving closer to becoming law. And it's a really WEIRD one.
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Illinois Operating System Age Verification Law Passes House, Moves to Senate
Apr 21, 2026
Illinois HB 5511, which would require all Operating Systems (Linux, Windows, etc.) to include Age Verification, is moving closer to becoming law. And it's a really WEIRD one.
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