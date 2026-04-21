The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Illinois Operating System Age Verification Law Passes House, Moves to Senate

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 21, 2026

Illinois HB 5511, which would require all Operating Systems (Linux, Windows, etc.) to include Age Verification, is moving closer to becoming law. And it's a really WEIRD one.

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