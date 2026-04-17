The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Red Hat Devs Forced to Use AI or "Find Another Job"

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 17, 2026

Red Hat ties financial bonuses to Al use, encourages writing Fedora Linux code with Al, writes articles with Al, buys Al companies, and now makes Al a job requirement.

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