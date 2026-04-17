Red Hat ties financial bonuses to Al use, encourages writing Fedora Linux code with Al, writes articles with Al, buys Al companies, and now makes Al a job requirement.
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Red Hat Devs Forced to Use AI or "Find Another Job"
Apr 17, 2026
Red Hat ties financial bonuses to Al use, encourages writing Fedora Linux code with Al, writes articles with Al, buys Al companies, and now makes Al a job requirement.
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