The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Wordpress Adds Watermarks to Internal Webpages in Hunt for Whistleblowers
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:57
-10:57

Wordpress Adds Watermarks to Internal Webpages in Hunt for Whistleblowers

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 22, 2025
Share
Transcript

Wordpress company (Automattic) really doesn't trust their employees.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
Open Source Dev & CEO Calls for "Sabotage" in "Resistance" of US Government
  Bryan Lunduke
Dead Internet Theory Confirmed: 51% of Traffic Now Non-Human
  Bryan Lunduke
Open Source Initiative Hides Election Details, Others Fear "Political Retribution"
  Bryan Lunduke
Leaked Video: Adobe CEO & CPO Announce Ending DEI Policies
  Bryan Lunduke
Ars Technica Goes Hard Anti-Trump
  Bryan Lunduke
Judge Rules Google is a Monopoly (Again... for the 2nd time this year)
  Bryan Lunduke
Mozilla Accuses Trump of Political Interference with Their "Movement"
  Bryan Lunduke