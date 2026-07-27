The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Lunduke Linux Dev Update #1

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke

Lunduke Computer Operating System 0.1 is out! 0.2 is in development! With a new Installer! Plus: How The Lunduke Journal is funding Non-Woke Open Source.

Oregon Trail, Keen, & Leisure Suit Larry Lifetime Walls:
https://lunduke.locals.com/post/8088259/oregon-trail-keen-leisure-suit-larry-lifetime-walls

Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

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