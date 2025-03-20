United Nations and Open Source Initiative Announce "Principles", Nobody Cares

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyUnited Nations and Open Source Initiative Announce "Principles", Nobody CaresShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -16:11-16:11Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.United Nations and Open Source Initiative Announce "Principles", Nobody CaresBryan LundukeMar 20, 2025Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptDiversity! Inclusive! Community! Nobody Cares! Bonus: The UN "Open By Default" policy can only be signed... with Closed Source Microsoft Office 365. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesIBM Lies to Shareholders About Discriminatory DEI Policies28 mins ago • Bryan LundukeSpanish Wii Hacker Turned Trans Cartoon VTuber Quits Linux Apple Silicon DevelopmentMar 19 • Bryan LundukeLunduke Threatened if He Attended SXSWMar 17 • Bryan LundukeGoodbye GNU/Linux, Hello Rust/LinuxMar 17 • Bryan LundukePokemon Go, the Surveillance Game Financed by the CIA, now Owned by Saudi ArabiaMar 13 • Bryan LundukeIs Woke-ism Being Weaponized to Destroy Free & Open Source Software?Mar 13 • Bryan LundukeLegends of Open Source Under Attack by Leftist ExtremistsMar 12 • Bryan Lunduke
