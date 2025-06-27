The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Ubuntu's Parent Company Made $292 Million Last Year
Ubuntu's Parent Company Made $292 Million Last Year

Jun 27, 2025
Other things we learned from Canonical's annual report: The USA accounts for 80% of their business, and their 1,175 employees have mandatory, yearly Diversity Awareness Training.

