The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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The Worst Software Engineering Mistake: Deciding to Rewrite the Code from Scratch

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 12, 2026

When did Programmers and Engineering Manager forget the hard-learned truths of software development? Did every engineer with experience retire recently?

Joel on Software:
https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2000/04/06/things-you-should-never-do-part-i/

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https://lunduke.com/

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