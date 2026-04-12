When did Programmers and Engineering Manager forget the hard-learned truths of software development? Did every engineer with experience retire recently?
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https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2000/04/06/things-you-should-never-do-part-i/
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The Worst Software Engineering Mistake: Deciding to Rewrite the Code from Scratch
Apr 12, 2026
When did Programmers and Engineering Manager forget the hard-learned truths of software development? Did every engineer with experience retire recently?
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