The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Anthropic & Linux Foundation Sitting in a Tree...

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 10, 2026

Anthropic announces Claude Mythos Al. Says it's too powerful for the public to see it. Then partners with The Linux Foundation to use it to develop the Linux kernel.

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