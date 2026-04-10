Anthropic announces Claude Mythos Al. Says it's too powerful for the public to see it. Then partners with The Linux Foundation to use it to develop the Linux kernel.
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Anthropic & Linux Foundation Sitting in a Tree...
Apr 10, 2026
Anthropic announces Claude Mythos Al. Says it's too powerful for the public to see it. Then partners with The Linux Foundation to use it to develop the Linux kernel.
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