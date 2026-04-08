Every significant Rust program (GNU Coreutils re-write, System76's Cosmic Desktop, etc.) is filled with "unsafe" code. If being Memory Safe was truly important, Rust is a terrible solution.
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If Memory Safety is The Goal Rust is Not The Solution
Apr 08, 2026
Every significant Rust program (GNU Coreutils re-write, System76's Cosmic Desktop, etc.) is filled with "unsafe" code. If being Memory Safe was truly important, Rust is a terrible solution.
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