The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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If Memory Safety is The Goal Rust is Not The Solution

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 08, 2026

Every significant Rust program (GNU Coreutils re-write, System76's Cosmic Desktop, etc.) is filled with "unsafe" code. If being Memory Safe was truly important, Rust is a terrible solution.

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