Wouldn't it be handy if we had a list of which software projects (and organizations) promote Woke or DEI politics? Now we do. With detailed receipts.
The Software Politics Tracker:
https://github.com/BryanLunduke/SoftwarePoliticsTracker
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
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Transcript
The Woke Software Tracker
Apr 07, 2026
Wouldn't it be handy if we had a list of which software projects (and organizations) promote Woke or DEI politics? Now we do. With detailed receipts.
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