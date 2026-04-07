The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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The Woke Software Tracker

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 07, 2026

Wouldn't it be handy if we had a list of which software projects (and organizations) promote Woke or DEI politics? Now we do. With detailed receipts.

The Software Politics Tracker:
https://github.com/BryanLunduke/SoftwarePoliticsTracker

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

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