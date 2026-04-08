The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Rust Coreutil Re-Write Dev Says Project "So Subpar I Don't Even Have Words"

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 08, 2026

The developers of Rust UUtils, which is now shipping in Ubuntu by default, have realized re-writing battle tested code "full of edge cases" is actually hard.

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