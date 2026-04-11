The Electronic Frontier Foundation has announced they are leaving X (and only X) because of "People of color, Queer folks, Activists"... and something about TikTok and abortions. Seriously.
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EFF Leaves X Because... TikTok is Better for Abortions?
Apr 11, 2026
The Electronic Frontier Foundation has announced they are leaving X (and only X) because of "People of color, Queer folks, Activists"... and something about TikTok and abortions. Seriously.
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