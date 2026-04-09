The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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The Case for 486 Support in Linux (And Everywhere Else)

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 09, 2026

Linux is dropping support for 486 CPU's. Heck, I'm still upset about losing support for the 386. We should bring it back. Let me explain why.

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