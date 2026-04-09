Linux is dropping support for 486 CPU's. Heck, I'm still upset about losing support for the 386. We should bring it back. Let me explain why.
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The Case for 486 Support in Linux (And Everywhere Else)
Apr 09, 2026
Linux is dropping support for 486 CPU's. Heck, I'm still upset about losing support for the 386. We should bring it back. Let me explain why.
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