The just released 4.0.4 version of the FreeBSD derived Operating System includes "aged", new system wide daemon for handling age verification and attestation. Not an April Fools Joke.
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MidnightBSD Becomes First Open Source Operating System to Ship Age Verification
Apr 01, 2026
The just released 4.0.4 version of the FreeBSD derived Operating System includes "aged", new system wide daemon for handling age verification and attestation. Not an April Fools Joke.
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