The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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MidnightBSD Becomes First Open Source Operating System to Ship Age Verification

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 01, 2026

The just released 4.0.4 version of the FreeBSD derived Operating System includes "aged", new system wide daemon for handling age verification and attestation. Not an April Fools Joke.

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