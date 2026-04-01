Popular Linux distributions continue to take wildly different approaches to handling Age Verification.
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ZorinOS Makes Firm No Age Verification Statement, MX Linux Says They Will "Wait on Court Challenge"
Apr 01, 2026
Popular Linux distributions continue to take wildly different approaches to handling Age Verification.
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