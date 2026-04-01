The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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ZorinOS Makes Firm No Age Verification Statement, MX Linux Says They Will "Wait on Court Challenge"

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 01, 2026

Popular Linux distributions continue to take wildly different approaches to handling Age Verification.

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