The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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CachyOS Mod Blames Censorship on Lunduke's Time Traveling Racist Radicals

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Mar 30, 2026

Plus: CachyOS continues to dodge questions regarding Age Verification while attacking those who ask about it.

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